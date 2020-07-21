All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 3062 Angora Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
3062 Angora Bay Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

3062 Angora Bay Drive

3062 Angora Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3062 Angora Bay Drive, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bath home 2015 built home is beautiful and move in ready. With a two car garage and all black appliances in the open spacious kitchen. This is your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have any available units?
3062 Angora Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
Is 3062 Angora Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Angora Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Angora Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clay County.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Angora Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Starke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach