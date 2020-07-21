Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 3062 Angora Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
3062 Angora Bay Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3062 Angora Bay Drive
3062 Angora Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3062 Angora Bay Drive, Clay County, FL 32068
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bath home 2015 built home is beautiful and move in ready. With a two car garage and all black appliances in the open spacious kitchen. This is your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have any available units?
3062 Angora Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clay County, FL
.
Is 3062 Angora Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Angora Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Angora Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clay County
.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Angora Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 Angora Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 Angora Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Ocala, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
DeLand, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Lake City, FL
Nocatee, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Starke, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Villano Beach, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Kingsland, GA
Silver Springs Shores, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Edward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach