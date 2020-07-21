1823 Pineta Cove Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets key fob access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home! Upon entry, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Middleburg greets you with beautiful interior design, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The kitchen features Energy Star rated appliances and beautiful quartz countertops that overlook the Living Room, making the space perfect for entertaining family and friends! The spacious Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. This home offers even more with a spacious, fenced-in backyard!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Contact-Free rental process with self-showings and online applications!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.