Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
167 WILLIAMS PARK RD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:27 AM

167 WILLIAMS PARK RD

167 Williams Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

167 Williams Park Road, Clay County, FL 32043

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a short term rental for a home manager to live in the property while it sells. 2 acres on the St. Johns River. Remodeled, Plenty of privacy, and a Huge garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have any available units?
167 WILLIAMS PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
Is 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
167 WILLIAMS PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clay County.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD offer parking?
Yes, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD offers parking.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have a pool?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD does not have a pool.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 WILLIAMS PARK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
