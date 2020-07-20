All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like 1657 Ashwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
1657 Ashwood Circle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1657 Ashwood Circle

1657 Ashwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1657 Ashwood Circle, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:00PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have any available units?
1657 Ashwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
Is 1657 Ashwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Ashwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Ashwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Ashwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle offer parking?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 Ashwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 Ashwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Starke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach