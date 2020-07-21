Rent Calculator
1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR
1147 Summer Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1147 Summer Springs Drive, Clay County, FL 32068
Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All living areas ceramic tile, all 3 rooms downstairs new carpet. Fresh paint don't wait come in and move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have any available units?
1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clay County, FL
.
Is 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clay County
.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR offer parking?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not offer parking.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have a pool?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not have a pool.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 SUMMER SPRINGS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
