2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:54 AM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Citrus Springs, FL
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1228 W Evergreen Dr
1228 West Evergreen Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Citrus Springs - Dunnellon DUPLEX - Property Id: 86306 ********AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. ******* *******55 PLUS NEIGHBORS QUIET STREET. ****** WORRY FREE LIVING - NO YARD WORK! DUPLEX 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Near A+ schools.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1919 W Freeman Pl
1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN CITRUS SPRINGS - WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH A LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA AND EAT IN KITCHEN & LAUNDRY AREA. CARPORT WAS TURNED INTO A 1 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE..FENCED IN BACKYARD & UTILITY SHED.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
9385 N. Peachtree Way
9385 North Peachtree Way, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peachtree Duplex - Property Id: 300935 (Showing appointments starting in July) Only two years old 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Vinyl plank flooring Tiled bathrooms Washer/Dryer hookups Breakfast bar Dining area Private Driveway Divided
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
8987 N. Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
Back on the Market!! 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Springs
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
12026 DELEWARE ST
12026 Delaware Street, Dunnellon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Brand New CBS Home in Historic Dunnellon - Brand New Never Lived In 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Historic Dunnellon. Within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the Rainbow and Withlacoochee Rivers and parks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
20795 RIVER DR DUNNELLON
20795 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
ENJOY A LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - LOVELY RENOVATED BEAUTY IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DUNNELLON. STEP BACK IN TIME & ENJOY ALL THE HISTORY THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1027 sqft
Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub - This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
32 Rose Avenue
32 Rose Avenue, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1208 sqft
Beverly Hills- 2/2/2 Imperial Executive 2 model in excellent condition. Family room and Living room. Newer appliances and A/C. Corner lot with large rear porch perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. Available the end of June.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2328 N Santa Rosa Point
2328 North Santa Rosa Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful natural vistas of Citrus Hills Meadow View Villa’s. Spacious, private, centrally located for prime shopping and activities all abound to “Welcome You” to this completely remodeled villa and done for the discriminating renter.
1 of 45
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
Results within 10 miles of Citrus Springs
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6319 W Glynborne Loop
6319 West Glynborne Loop, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1590 sqft
Lovely 2/2/2 Meadowcrest Villa - This home has been nicely updated with new wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters.
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 9
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 11
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
