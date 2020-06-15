All apartments in Citrus Springs
Find more places like 1586 W Lavender Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Springs, FL
/
1586 W Lavender Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1586 W Lavender Ln

1586 West Lavender Lane · (352) 637-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1586 W Lavender Ln · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
HUGE 4/2.5/2 Two-Story Pool Home in Citrus Springs!!! - This GORGEOUS home is two stories of fabulous! High ceilings and lots of windows keep this home light and airy, while other attributes, like the custom painted walls and glass block back-splash in the open kitchen, add to the feeling of a cozy home. The master bedroom is more than generous in size, as is the master bathroom with a separate shower stall, soaking tub, and double sinks. Each other bedroom is spacious, as well. The other full bathroom is upstairs, and the half-bath is in the perfect powder room location between the living area and the kitchen and dining room. The upstairs den is open and overlooks the front entry. The backyard is fenced and wraps around a huge, sturdy above-ground pool with a large deck. Don't worry, pool maintenance is included. This house is easily accessible to Crystal River, Ocala, and Inverness while still seemingly rural. Pets welcome at owners discretion, with a non-refundable pet fee. Call to schedule a viewing at 352-637-3800.This house will not last!!!

(RLNE3865444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have any available units?
1586 W Lavender Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1586 W Lavender Ln have?
Some of 1586 W Lavender Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 W Lavender Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1586 W Lavender Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 W Lavender Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 W Lavender Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln offer parking?
No, 1586 W Lavender Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 W Lavender Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1586 W Lavender Ln has a pool.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have accessible units?
No, 1586 W Lavender Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 W Lavender Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 W Lavender Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 W Lavender Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1586 W Lavender Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Springs 2 BedroomsCitrus Springs 3 Bedrooms
Citrus Springs Apartments with ParkingCitrus Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLady Lake, FL
Leesburg, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL
Dade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity