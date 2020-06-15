1586 W Lavender Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

HUGE 4/2.5/2 Two-Story Pool Home in Citrus Springs!!! - This GORGEOUS home is two stories of fabulous! High ceilings and lots of windows keep this home light and airy, while other attributes, like the custom painted walls and glass block back-splash in the open kitchen, add to the feeling of a cozy home. The master bedroom is more than generous in size, as is the master bathroom with a separate shower stall, soaking tub, and double sinks. Each other bedroom is spacious, as well. The other full bathroom is upstairs, and the half-bath is in the perfect powder room location between the living area and the kitchen and dining room. The upstairs den is open and overlooks the front entry. The backyard is fenced and wraps around a huge, sturdy above-ground pool with a large deck. Don't worry, pool maintenance is included. This house is easily accessible to Crystal River, Ocala, and Inverness while still seemingly rural. Pets welcome at owners discretion, with a non-refundable pet fee. Call to schedule a viewing at 352-637-3800.This house will not last!!!



