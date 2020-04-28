All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

7940 Citrus Garden Drive

7940 Citrus Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Citrus Garden Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Here you are spectacularly close to the Westchase and the West Shore Business District where you'll find premium shopping such as Westfield Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 5-star dining, a wide range of entertainment and so much more. Easy access to Veteran's Hwy. and I-275. Each apartment home is stylishly designed to accommodate all of your needs - business as well as pleasure. While at home, you will thrive on the energy of personal services that will be provided to you. It's the ultimate experience you have been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have any available units?
7940 Citrus Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have?
Some of 7940 Citrus Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Citrus Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Citrus Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Citrus Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7940 Citrus Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7940 Citrus Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
