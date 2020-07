Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath villa in desirable Citrus Park location. Nice open floor plan featuring a fireplace in the living room, ceramic tile floors throughout, inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, and screened patio. AC less than one year old. New roof too. Great location near shopping, dining and easy access to Veterans Expwy. Citrus Pointe is a well-maintained community with an available community pool. Small pet OK with additional deposit.