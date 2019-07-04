All apartments in Citrus Park
7611 Lemonwood Court

7611 Lemon Wood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Lemon Wood Ct, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4963302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have any available units?
7611 Lemonwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7611 Lemonwood Court have?
Some of 7611 Lemonwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Lemonwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Lemonwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Lemonwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 Lemonwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court offer parking?
No, 7611 Lemonwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 Lemonwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 7611 Lemonwood Court has a pool.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have accessible units?
No, 7611 Lemonwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 Lemonwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 Lemonwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 Lemonwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
