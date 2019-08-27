All apartments in Citrus Park
6845 Citrus Creek Ln

6845 Citrus Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6845 Citrus Creek Ln, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,597 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some

(RLNE5075052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have any available units?
6845 Citrus Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have?
Some of 6845 Citrus Creek Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 Citrus Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6845 Citrus Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 Citrus Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6845 Citrus Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6845 Citrus Creek Ln has units with air conditioning.
