Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
6401 Sea Lavender Ln
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6401 Sea Lavender Ln
6401 Sea Lavender Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6401 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 bedroom , office , laundry room , kitchen , living room and dining room all in the first floor a huge loft and half bath upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have any available units?
6401 Sea Lavender Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Citrus Park, FL
.
Is 6401 Sea Lavender Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Sea Lavender Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Sea Lavender Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln offer parking?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have a pool?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have accessible units?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Sea Lavender Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Sea Lavender Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
