Citrus Park, FL
5723 Kneeland Ln.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5723 Kneeland Ln.

5723 Kneeland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5723 Kneeland Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), a nice kitchen with granite countertops, inside laundry hookups, and a large fenced yard. The garage has been converted into a 4th bedroom. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=diobV8DxEy9

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets (max. pet weight 45 lbs.). No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Ehrlich Rd to Carrollwood Meadows Dr, right on Basin St, right on Kneeland.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE5803327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have any available units?
5723 Kneeland Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have?
Some of 5723 Kneeland Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Kneeland Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Kneeland Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Kneeland Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 Kneeland Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Kneeland Ln. offers parking.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Kneeland Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have a pool?
No, 5723 Kneeland Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5723 Kneeland Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Kneeland Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Kneeland Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Kneeland Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

