Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE
5212 Windlaff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5212 Windlaff Avenue, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is a 3/2 split plan. It has tile and laminate floors, no carpet,new window treatments and fresh paint. Very well maintained, only one owner. Yard care, included. Must See!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have any available units?
5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Citrus Park, FL
.
What amenities does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have?
Some of 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Citrus Park
.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5212 WINDLAFF AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
