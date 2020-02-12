Rent Calculator
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
15104 Redvale Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15104 Redvale Dr
15104 Redvale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15104 Redvale Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Cumberland Manors
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have any available units?
15104 Redvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Citrus Park, FL
.
What amenities does 15104 Redvale Dr have?
Some of 15104 Redvale Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15104 Redvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15104 Redvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15104 Redvale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15104 Redvale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Citrus Park
.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15104 Redvale Dr offers parking.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15104 Redvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have a pool?
No, 15104 Redvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 15104 Redvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15104 Redvale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15104 Redvale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15104 Redvale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
