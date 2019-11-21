14312 Knoll Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

"Single Story" 1525 SqFt, Living Room, Family Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Area, Updated Country Kitchen with Laminate Counter Tops,Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Garage Laundry, 2" Blinds,5 Ceiling Fans, Wood Fenced Yard on Conservation Lot, Community Playground, Tennis, Pet w/Owner Approval



Erhlich to Carrollwood Meadows to RT on Headland Hills to LT on Knoll Ridge



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

