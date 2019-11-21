14312 Knoll Ridge Drive

Amenities
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1004360?source=marketing
"Single Story" 1525 SqFt, Living Room, Family Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Area, Updated Country Kitchen with Laminate Counter Tops,Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Garage Laundry, 2" Blinds,5 Ceiling Fans, Wood Fenced Yard on Conservation Lot, Community Playground, Tennis, Pet w/Owner Approval
Erhlich to Carrollwood Meadows to RT on Headland Hills to LT on Knoll Ridge
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.