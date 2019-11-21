All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
14312 Knoll Ridge Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:51 PM

14312 Knoll Ridge Drive

14312 Knoll Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14312 Knoll Ridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1004360?source=marketing

"Single Story" 1525 SqFt, Living Room, Family Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Area, Updated Country Kitchen with Laminate Counter Tops,Wood Cabinets, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Garage Laundry, 2" Blinds,5 Ceiling Fans, Wood Fenced Yard on Conservation Lot, Community Playground, Tennis, Pet w/Owner Approval

Erhlich to Carrollwood Meadows to RT on Headland Hills to LT on Knoll Ridge

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have any available units?
14312 Knoll Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have?
Some of 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14312 Knoll Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14312 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg