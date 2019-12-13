All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE

14308 Black Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14308 Black Cypress Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home on Dead End Street near Veterans Hwy. and Shopping. Easy Care tile floors, Florida Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have any available units?
14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have?
Some of 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE offers parking.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have a pool?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have accessible units?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14308 BLACK CYPRESS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg