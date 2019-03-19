All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD

14106 Farmington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14106 Farmington Boulevard, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Wow nice 3-4 bedroom. Painted last year. Nice newer kitchen and bathrooms. All wood cabinets and granite tops. Very nice stainless appliances. All floors are nice tile. Privacy fenced large back yard. Two car garage with opener. Vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
