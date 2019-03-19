14106 FARMINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow nice 3-4 bedroom. Painted last year. Nice newer kitchen and bathrooms. All wood cabinets and granite tops. Very nice stainless appliances. All floors are nice tile. Privacy fenced large back yard. Two car garage with opener. Vaulted ceilings.