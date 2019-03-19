14106 Farmington Boulevard, Citrus Park, FL 33625 Carrollwood Meadows
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow nice 3-4 bedroom. Painted last year. Nice newer kitchen and bathrooms. All wood cabinets and granite tops. Very nice stainless appliances. All floors are nice tile. Privacy fenced large back yard. Two car garage with opener. Vaulted ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
