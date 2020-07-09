All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 14004 Basin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
14004 Basin Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

14004 Basin Street

14004 Basin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

14004 Basin Street, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,208 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5903515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 Basin Street have any available units?
14004 Basin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14004 Basin Street have?
Some of 14004 Basin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 Basin Street currently offering any rent specials?
14004 Basin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 Basin Street pet-friendly?
No, 14004 Basin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14004 Basin Street offer parking?
Yes, 14004 Basin Street offers parking.
Does 14004 Basin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 Basin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 Basin Street have a pool?
Yes, 14004 Basin Street has a pool.
Does 14004 Basin Street have accessible units?
No, 14004 Basin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 Basin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14004 Basin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14004 Basin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14004 Basin Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 2 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Balconies
Citrus Park Apartments with GaragesCitrus Park Apartments with Pools
Citrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg