13901 Bridgeport Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

13901 Bridgeport Drive

13901 Bridgeport Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Meadows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have any available units?
13901 Bridgeport Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13901 Bridgeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13901 Bridgeport Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 Bridgeport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13901 Bridgeport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive offer parking?
No, 13901 Bridgeport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13901 Bridgeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13901 Bridgeport Drive has a pool.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 13901 Bridgeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13901 Bridgeport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13901 Bridgeport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13901 Bridgeport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
