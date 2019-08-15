All apartments in Citrus Park
13710 OLD FARM DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

13710 OLD FARM DRIVE

13710 Old Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13710 Old Farm Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Creekside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious Carrollwood 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, large 2 car garage. New kitchen and baths, beautiful hard wood flooring, with large screened back porch. Immaculate condition. Large fenced back yard with a beautiful oak tree with 6’ by 10’ storage shed. Awesome neighborhood. With security system. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Central location to malls/schools and Veterans Express way. Located in Creekside subdivision/Carrollwood. Must see this one! All wired for cable and Direct TV. Available immediately! Will hold with deposit, Pet friendly. Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 900
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have any available units?
13710 OLD FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13710 OLD FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13710 OLD FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
