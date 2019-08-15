13710 OLD FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful spacious Carrollwood 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, large 2 car garage. New kitchen and baths, beautiful hard wood flooring, with large screened back porch. Immaculate condition. Large fenced back yard with a beautiful oak tree with 6’ by 10’ storage shed. Awesome neighborhood. With security system. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Central location to malls/schools and Veterans Express way. Located in Creekside subdivision/Carrollwood. Must see this one! All wired for cable and Direct TV. Available immediately! Will hold with deposit, Pet friendly. Available Immediately