All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL

12825 Sanctuary Vista Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12825 Sanctuary Vista Trl, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Open and spacious brand new unit 3 bedroom, 2 bath and bonus room in the heart of the desirable area. Two story unit with attached 2 car garage in the cul-de-sac. The Kitchen features quartz countertops upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, upgraded staggered height 42 “ cabinets trimmed, soft close drawers, kitchen island with decorative side panels Beautiful tile floor in main living area and carpet up stairs. Balcony looking over the pond. Water, landscape, basic cable TV and internet are additional$200. New washer and new dryer. pets are ok . Enjoy walking trails, parks and playgrounds. It is close to key access roads and a great place to call home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 600 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have any available units?
12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have?
Some of 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg