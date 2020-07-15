All apartments in Citrus County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

6818 W Macopin Lane

6818 West Macopin Lane · (352) 795-0782
Location

6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL 34429

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6818 W Macopin Lane · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre. Inside features nice laminate flooring throughout the home, a large kitchen with an eat in dining area & a spacious living room. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet & bathroom with a step in shower, garden tub & door to access the porch from the bedroom. Outside features include a large carport, fenced in yard with a storage shed! Move in requirements: Pass credit/background check, first, last, security, application fee of $50 per adult. Pets are subject to approval -- if approved there is a pet fee starting at $300.

(RLNE5880456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

