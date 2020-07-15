6818 W Macopin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre. Inside features nice laminate flooring throughout the home, a large kitchen with an eat in dining area & a spacious living room. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet & bathroom with a step in shower, garden tub & door to access the porch from the bedroom. Outside features include a large carport, fenced in yard with a storage shed! Move in requirements: Pass credit/background check, first, last, security, application fee of $50 per adult. Pets are subject to approval -- if approved there is a pet fee starting at $300.



(RLNE5880456)