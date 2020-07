Amenities

Former Prudential Insurance office now available for rent just 1/2 mile east of Tj-Maxx, Walmart and Lowes located on SR-44 with ingress and egress East and West Bound. Fountain Square is a well known and established place to do business in Inverness. Located on a main arterial Hwy and neighboring community for easy access. This unit is ready for immediate occupancy for a professional office space an or retail operation. Space is demised into greeting area, open work space for cubicles or store inventory. Ample parking and located amongst several other supporting businesses.