Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

611 S CR 419 Available 05/01/19 2/1 CHULUOTA - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with front and rear patio, renovated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, A+ schools , and much more. This one won't last, apply today.

APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTHS RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON



(RLNE4015135)