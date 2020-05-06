Beautiful 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths single-family home with 1110 square feet of living space. There is a ceramic tile floor throughout and the dining room opens up to an enclosed patio with pool. There is also a large fenced backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have any available units?
151 E 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chuluota, FL.
What amenities does 151 E 2ND STREET have?
Some of 151 E 2ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
151 E 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.