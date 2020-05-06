All apartments in Chuluota
Chuluota, FL
151 E 2ND STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

151 E 2ND STREET

151 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 2nd Street, Chuluota, FL 32766

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths single-family home with 1110 square feet of living space. There is a ceramic tile floor throughout and the dining room opens up to an enclosed patio with pool. There is also a large fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E 2ND STREET have any available units?
151 E 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chuluota, FL.
What amenities does 151 E 2ND STREET have?
Some of 151 E 2ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
151 E 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 151 E 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chuluota.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 151 E 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 151 E 2ND STREET has a pool.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 151 E 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 E 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 E 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

