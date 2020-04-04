All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 3902 Little Egret Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
3902 Little Egret Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

3902 Little Egret Court

3902 Little Egret Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3902 Little Egret Court, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,060 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5659532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Little Egret Court have any available units?
3902 Little Egret Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 3902 Little Egret Court have?
Some of 3902 Little Egret Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Little Egret Court currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Little Egret Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Little Egret Court pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Little Egret Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Little Egret Court offers parking.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Little Egret Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Little Egret Court has a pool.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court have accessible units?
No, 3902 Little Egret Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Little Egret Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Little Egret Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3902 Little Egret Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval Apartments with BalconyCheval Apartments with Garage
Cheval Apartments with GymCheval Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheval Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg