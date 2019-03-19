All apartments in Cheval
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18138 Leafwood Cir

18138 Leafwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18138 Leafwood Circle, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT HOME SITUATED ON CORNER LOT IN CALUSA TRACE SUBDIVISION, OVER 1800 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE TO ENJOY, LARGE KITCHEN PASS THROUGH AND SPLIT PLAN, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO MALLS, EXPRESSWAY, RESTAURANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have any available units?
18138 Leafwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18138 Leafwood Cir have?
Some of 18138 Leafwood Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18138 Leafwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18138 Leafwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18138 Leafwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18138 Leafwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18138 Leafwood Cir offers parking.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18138 Leafwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have a pool?
No, 18138 Leafwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 18138 Leafwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18138 Leafwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 18138 Leafwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18138 Leafwood Cir has units with air conditioning.
