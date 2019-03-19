All apartments in Cheval
18101 Peregrines Perch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18101 Peregrines Perch Pl, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2BR / 2BA - Luxury waterfront community condo in Lakeview at Calusa Trace, located just 2 blocks away from the new St. Joseph's Hospital North. This unit features new carpet throughout, crown molding, built-in shelves, lots of kitchen storage, separate dining area and a terrific open layout! The community offers a gorgeous swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, laundry facilities and parks. Take advantage of Lake View at Calusa Trace's quiet country setting, yet remain close to the excitement of Tampa. Lake View is convenient to the Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport, fine dining, shopping and exceptional recreation and entertainment opportunities. This is a smoke free home! Small pets accepted at owners discretion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have any available units?
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have?
Some of 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offers parking.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has a pool.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
