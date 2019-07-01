17803 Stella Moon Pl

Amenities

Come see this brand new 2018 construction! It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhome for rent. This unit is located in the BRAND NEW gated community of Lakeshore Preserves at Van Dyke Rd and Lakeshore Rd in Lutz.



The entryway on the first floor leads to an open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a very large island, perfect for hosting and an eat-in breakfast bar. Just off the living room is a large sliding glass door which leads out onto a screened in patio. The patio is very spacious - perfect for bringing the outside in. The garage access is located off the kitchen. It has floating storage shelves for quick "out the door" convenience. The half bath is located downstairs as well - perfect for guest use. The 3 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a den space. The additional den is perfect for another sitting room, playroom, or office space. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. The attached master bath features a stand alone shower and double vanity. The two additional bedrooms are spacious. The second bath features an updated vanity as well with a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located in the hall closet area. It has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of additional storage space. The flooring is upgraded tile downstairs with carpet upstairs.



To locate this property in Google Maps put in 17803 Stella Moon Place, Lutz, FL 33558. This is the address to the Community Lakeshore Preserves

It is also across the street from 5524 Van Dyke Rd. Lutz, FL 33558.



Rent: $1,900 (water/sewer included)

Security: $1,900

Beds: 3 + den

Bath: 2.5

HOA approval and app fee required (owner will pay app fee)



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

