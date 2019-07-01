All apartments in Cheval
Location

17803 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this brand new 2018 construction! It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhome for rent. This unit is located in the BRAND NEW gated community of Lakeshore Preserves at Van Dyke Rd and Lakeshore Rd in Lutz.

The entryway on the first floor leads to an open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen features a very large island, perfect for hosting and an eat-in breakfast bar. Just off the living room is a large sliding glass door which leads out onto a screened in patio. The patio is very spacious - perfect for bringing the outside in. The garage access is located off the kitchen. It has floating storage shelves for quick "out the door" convenience. The half bath is located downstairs as well - perfect for guest use. The 3 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a den space. The additional den is perfect for another sitting room, playroom, or office space. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. The attached master bath features a stand alone shower and double vanity. The two additional bedrooms are spacious. The second bath features an updated vanity as well with a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located in the hall closet area. It has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of additional storage space. The flooring is upgraded tile downstairs with carpet upstairs.

To locate this property in Google Maps put in 17803 Stella Moon Place, Lutz, FL 33558. This is the address to the Community Lakeshore Preserves
It is also across the street from 5524 Van Dyke Rd. Lutz, FL 33558.

Rent: $1,900 (water/sewer included)
Security: $1,900
Beds: 3 + den
Bath: 2.5
HOA approval and app fee required (owner will pay app fee)

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have any available units?
17803 Stella Moon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have?
Some of 17803 Stella Moon Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17803 Stella Moon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17803 Stella Moon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17803 Stella Moon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17803 Stella Moon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17803 Stella Moon Pl offers parking.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17803 Stella Moon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have a pool?
No, 17803 Stella Moon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have accessible units?
No, 17803 Stella Moon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17803 Stella Moon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17803 Stella Moon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 17803 Stella Moon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
