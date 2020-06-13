75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 2
1 Unit Available
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 21
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5198228)

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2225 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
25206 Nocturne Ln.
25206 Nocturne Lane, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2208 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO I-75 - * 3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT * WALK-IN CLOSETES FOR ALL BEDROOMS * SPACIPUS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH ATTACHED TOILET * NEW A.C SYSTEM * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 5
1 Unit Available
401 Skylark Lane SW
401 Skylark Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
26344 Deep Creek Blvd
26344 Deep Creek Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
26344 Deep Creek Blvd Available 07/01/20 Deep Creek 3/2/2 with lanai - 3/2/2 with lanai in deep creek. Split bedroom plan. Inside laundry with washer/dryer. In the process of being painted inside and out. Deed Restricted Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 10
1 Unit Available
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
825 Burland ST
825 Burland Street, Solana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
This home is in a very quiet and private neighborhood. It is a 3 Bedroom + Den household. The Den can be converted into a room or used as an office or family room. Minutes away from Charlotte High School and the community theater.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Charlotte Harbor, FL

Finding an apartment in Charlotte Harbor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

