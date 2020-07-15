All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

9891 Eagle Preserve Dr

9891 Eagle Preserve Drive · (941) 681-3422
Location

9891 Eagle Preserve Drive, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2368 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
9891 Eagle Preserve Dr Available 08/01/20 *ANNUAL*Gorgeous 3 story home, with breathtaking Water Views! - Unfurnished-

A must see! Located on the Cape Haze Peninsula and buffered from the outside world by the beautiful Lemon Bay Golf Course! Enjoy gorgeous Lemon Bay views and watch magnificent sunsets over Palm Island from nearly all living areas in this 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath pool home. Minutes away from Boca Grande, pristine beaches, and the Gulf of Mexico. This 3 story home has so much space and gorgeous views! Tile & Wood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer appliances, solid surface counter top. Dining area, Living room with pocket sliders that opens up for a panoramic view of the bay. Master Bedroom has a large balcony over looking the pool area & Bay. Large 2 car garage with extra 1/2 pool bath, overhead door for golf cart exit/entry, lots of extra space for pool table, ping pong table or any use you prefer. Pool and landscape/lawn service included. Go fishing or watch sunsets on the extended dock. So much more. Pet may be considered

1st mo, last mo, and 1 mo security deposit required
Pet may be considered - fees apply
$45 lease prep fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have any available units?
9891 Eagle Preserve Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have?
Some of 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9891 Eagle Preserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr offers parking.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr has a pool.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9891 Eagle Preserve Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
