Amenities
9891 Eagle Preserve Dr Available 08/01/20 *ANNUAL*Gorgeous 3 story home, with breathtaking Water Views! - Unfurnished-
A must see! Located on the Cape Haze Peninsula and buffered from the outside world by the beautiful Lemon Bay Golf Course! Enjoy gorgeous Lemon Bay views and watch magnificent sunsets over Palm Island from nearly all living areas in this 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath pool home. Minutes away from Boca Grande, pristine beaches, and the Gulf of Mexico. This 3 story home has so much space and gorgeous views! Tile & Wood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer appliances, solid surface counter top. Dining area, Living room with pocket sliders that opens up for a panoramic view of the bay. Master Bedroom has a large balcony over looking the pool area & Bay. Large 2 car garage with extra 1/2 pool bath, overhead door for golf cart exit/entry, lots of extra space for pool table, ping pong table or any use you prefer. Pool and landscape/lawn service included. Go fishing or watch sunsets on the extended dock. So much more. Pet may be considered
1st mo, last mo, and 1 mo security deposit required
Pet may be considered - fees apply
$45 lease prep fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2810835)