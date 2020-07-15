All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

7019 Janette Street

7019 Janette Street · (419) 236-0734
Location

7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7019 Janette Street · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard***

AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020
RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021

Jan-Mar $2,500* / month
Apr-Dec $1,400* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees

This quaint, beautifully landscaped two bedroom, one bath home is pet friendly. It even has a fenced in back yard! Located just minutes from the beaches, shopping, boating, fishing and restaurants with numerous golf courses in the area. Sit out on the enclosed lanai to enjoy those laid back mornings with a cup of coffee or enjoy dinner in the evenings. Enjoy the bamboo-look furniture while resting on the spacious queen bed in the master bedroom. The guest bedroom has two twin beds. When you return from the beach, just throw your beach towels in the high-efficiency washer and dryer or hang them on the outdoor clothes rack. The back yard also has it's own fruit trees!! *The owner reserves the right to not include the shed or hot tub in the rental.

(RLNE2753909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

