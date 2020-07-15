All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
50 BARRACUDA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

50 BARRACUDA DRIVE

50 Barracuda Drive · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Barracuda Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). ALSO AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rate is $2,200/mth, and $800/week. Beautiful and spacious, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home includes a heated pool and a dock. Inside the double door entry is an open plan design featuring a separate dining area that opens to the kitchen, a living room area with a pool table and lanai access. The cook's kitchen includes a breakfast bar and eating nook overlooking the family room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, garden tub and lanai access. Outside the covered patio leads to the screened and heated pool. (solar panels and heat pump) The rear of the property is on Amberjack Creek and includes a dock to fish from or launch a small boat or kayak. This great location is only one mile from the Boca Grande Causeway leading to beautiful beaches, boutique shopping, fine dining and great Tarpon fishing. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have any available units?
50 BARRACUDA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have?
Some of 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
50 BARRACUDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 BARRACUDA DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity