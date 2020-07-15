50 BARRACUDA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). ALSO AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021, as well as the Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/summer rate is $2,200/mth, and $800/week. Beautiful and spacious, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home includes a heated pool and a dock. Inside the double door entry is an open plan design featuring a separate dining area that opens to the kitchen, a living room area with a pool table and lanai access. The cook's kitchen includes a breakfast bar and eating nook overlooking the family room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, garden tub and lanai access. Outside the covered patio leads to the screened and heated pool. (solar panels and heat pump) The rear of the property is on Amberjack Creek and includes a dock to fish from or launch a small boat or kayak. This great location is only one mile from the Boca Grande Causeway leading to beautiful beaches, boutique shopping, fine dining and great Tarpon fishing. Sorry, no pets.