Charlotte County, FL
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd

2811 Suncoast Lakes Boulevard · (941) 786-0905 ext. 634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2811 Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33980

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Suncoast Estates Annual Home for Rent! - Call Donna Causey to view! (941) 585-8893
2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, separate den, 2 car garage on the LAKE! Gorgeous home with a spectacular view from your screened lanai. Center island kitchen, built in desk area, kitchen nook and formal dining room, all tile, inside laundry room. Super clean and nice. Includes lawn & Landscaping care, 80+ channels of cable and use of all amenities!
Rent: $1450.00 Security $2175.00 Water deposit: $200.00 App fee: $135. pp

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have any available units?
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd offers parking.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
