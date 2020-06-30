2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Suncoast Estates Annual Home for Rent! - Call Donna Causey to view! (941) 585-8893

2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, separate den, 2 car garage on the LAKE! Gorgeous home with a spectacular view from your screened lanai. Center island kitchen, built in desk area, kitchen nook and formal dining room, all tile, inside laundry room. Super clean and nice. Includes lawn & Landscaping care, 80+ channels of cable and use of all amenities!

Rent: $1450.00 Security $2175.00 Water deposit: $200.00 App fee: $135. pp



No Pets Allowed



