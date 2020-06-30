All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:35 PM

27051 Curitiba Drive

27051 Curitiba Drive · (813) 291-3349
Location

27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful bathrooms throughout. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have any available units?
27051 Curitiba Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27051 Curitiba Drive have?
Some of 27051 Curitiba Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27051 Curitiba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27051 Curitiba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27051 Curitiba Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27051 Curitiba Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive offer parking?
No, 27051 Curitiba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27051 Curitiba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27051 Curitiba Drive has a pool.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have accessible units?
No, 27051 Curitiba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27051 Curitiba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27051 Curitiba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27051 Curitiba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27051 Curitiba Drive?
Add a Message
