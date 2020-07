Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath. This home is private and quiet but still within easy driving distance to shopping and amenities. With its large windows and ceramic tiles feels very open and peaceful. Enjoy the peace and tranquility in this quintessential seasonal rental. 12% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.



(RLNE3628283)