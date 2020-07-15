17381 Dudley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port Charlotte. The home features a creative floor plan with with upper and lower living areas. In the second floor is a large, screened lanai that is perfect for relaxing. This home has been updated to include granite countertops, hard surface flooring, and will include stainless steel appliances. The back yard is large and fully fenced in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.