Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:05 PM

17381 Dudley Avenue

17381 Dudley Avenue · (239) 201-4069
Location

17381 Dudley Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 33954

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port Charlotte. The home features a creative floor plan with with upper and lower living areas. In the second floor is a large, screened lanai that is perfect for relaxing. This home has been updated to include granite countertops, hard surface flooring, and will include stainless steel appliances. The back yard is large and fully fenced in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
17381 Dudley Avenue has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17381 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 17381 Dudley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17381 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17381 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17381 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17381 Dudley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
No, 17381 Dudley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17381 Dudley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17381 Dudley Avenue has a pool.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17381 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17381 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17381 Dudley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17381 Dudley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
