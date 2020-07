Amenities

17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE. THIS CONDO IS IN BURT STORE LAKES OUTSIDE ALL THE HASSLE OF THE CITY. RICHLY FURNISHED WITH THE COMFORTS OF HOME. COMMUNITY HEATED POOL FOR YOU TO ENJOY. BOATING AND GOLF ALL NEAR BY. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR INFORMATION CALL COLE 913-705-0494.. SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE



