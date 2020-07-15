17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR SUMMER OCCUPANCY ONLY - RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift. Upon peaking the staircase there is an open floor plan with loads of natural light from windows all across the south side and a wonderful lanai view. Eastern exposure in the back provides delightful sunrises while avoiding the heat of the afternoon sun. Interior upgrades include hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless appliances, granite counters, under counter lights, pendant lighting over the breakfast bar, upgraded fans and fixtures throughout! This secluded paradise is just steps away from the heated community pool and spa with a view of a lake beyond. Private kayak launch to Charlotte Harbor and community park close by for residents!!! Complex is situated just a mile away from the west coasts largest Marina where you can enjoy boating, golf, tennis, pickleball and dining... Small pet friendly!!! Call Cole 913-705-0494 today for a private showing



(RLNE5850835)