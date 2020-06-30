All apartments in Charlotte County
13001 N MARSH DRIVE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:24 PM

13001 N MARSH DRIVE

13001 North Marsh Road · (941) 743-9663
Location

13001 North Marsh Road, Charlotte County, FL 33953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Annual Rental in this beautiful 1300 acre, Gated, Golf Community in Port Charlotte, FL. This Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has
views of the Myakka River from the back screened lanai. Kitchen has granite countertops, and eat-in dining area. Split floor plan with the two bedrooms sharing the guest bathroom. Laundry room has a mud sink and extra storage cabinets. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. Landscaping, and trash services are provided. Tenants are able to enjoy all of the amenities of the Activity Center. Enjoy all Riverwood has to offer: GOLF CLUB NAMED *TOP 50 US COURSES* *GOLF ADVISOR* *2018*, NEWLY RENOVATED ACTIVITY CENTER CAMPUS INCLUDES LAP & RESORT STYLE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, PICKLEBALL COURTS, SMALL AND LARGE DOG PARKS, TENNIS COURTS, LAWN CROQUET, BOCCE COURTS, CRAFT ROOM, LIBRARY AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES! Take a walk on our lush tree lined streets of our Audubon Green Community Award Winner for its natural habitat for Florida Wildlife. Additional fees apply for Dog Park, Riverwood Golf Club, Par 72 Championship course &Private Beach Club on Manasota Key. Riverwood is Close to our natural waterways for boating, cultural events, dining, shopping & beautiful beaches of SWFL. Located between Sarasota & Ft Myers on Florida’s Southwest Coast, a place we call Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have any available units?
13001 N MARSH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have?
Some of 13001 N MARSH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 N MARSH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13001 N MARSH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 N MARSH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13001 N MARSH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13001 N MARSH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
