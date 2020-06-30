13001 N MARSH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym green community on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Annual Rental in this beautiful 1300 acre, Gated, Golf Community in Port Charlotte, FL. This Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has

views of the Myakka River from the back screened lanai. Kitchen has granite countertops, and eat-in dining area. Split floor plan with the two bedrooms sharing the guest bathroom. Laundry room has a mud sink and extra storage cabinets. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. Landscaping, and trash services are provided. Tenants are able to enjoy all of the amenities of the Activity Center. Enjoy all Riverwood has to offer: GOLF CLUB NAMED *TOP 50 US COURSES* *GOLF ADVISOR* *2018*, NEWLY RENOVATED ACTIVITY CENTER CAMPUS INCLUDES LAP & RESORT STYLE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, PICKLEBALL COURTS, SMALL AND LARGE DOG PARKS, TENNIS COURTS, LAWN CROQUET, BOCCE COURTS, CRAFT ROOM, LIBRARY AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES! Take a walk on our lush tree lined streets of our Audubon Green Community Award Winner for its natural habitat for Florida Wildlife. Additional fees apply for Dog Park, Riverwood Golf Club, Par 72 Championship course &Private Beach Club on Manasota Key. Riverwood is Close to our natural waterways for boating, cultural events, dining, shopping & beautiful beaches of SWFL. Located between Sarasota & Ft Myers on Florida’s Southwest Coast, a place we call Paradise!