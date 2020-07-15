1275 Saxony Cir # 3102

Amenities

1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way. The condo has fully equipped kitchen overlooking a breakfast bar on into the dining/living room area straight out through the sliding glass doors to the golf course. The split bedroom floor plan with a walk in closet in the master bedroom. The condo comes with an inside laundry with a washer/dryer, window treatments, ceiling fans, carpet and tile, one covered parking space and a screened lanai. The community has a pool and a small clubhouse that sits right on the golf course. No Pets. No smoking. For additional information and showing contact Christine at 941-255-7212



No Pets Allowed



