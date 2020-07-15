All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1275 Saxony Cir # 3102

1275 Saxony Circle · (941) 225-7212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way. The condo has fully equipped kitchen overlooking a breakfast bar on into the dining/living room area straight out through the sliding glass doors to the golf course. The split bedroom floor plan with a walk in closet in the master bedroom. The condo comes with an inside laundry with a washer/dryer, window treatments, ceiling fans, carpet and tile, one covered parking space and a screened lanai. The community has a pool and a small clubhouse that sits right on the golf course. No Pets. No smoking. For additional information and showing contact Christine at 941-255-7212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have any available units?
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have?
Some of 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 offers parking.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have a pool?
Yes, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 has a pool.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have accessible units?
No, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1275 Saxony Cir # 3102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity