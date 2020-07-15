All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:44 PM

110 RED CEDAR PARK

110 Red Cedar Park · (239) 649-1990
Location

110 Red Cedar Park, Charlotte County, FL 33947

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Seasonal/Short Term rental. Booked January 15- March 30, 2021. Season Off price $1950.00 monthly. Booked January-March 2020. Winter Season! Nice home with electric heated POOL, child-proof pool fencing (if need it), 99 holes of Golf available in this Golfing community! Come and see everything this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom pool home in Rotonda Lakes has to offer. You walk in and are met with a spacious, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors and a kitchen for entertaining. The extra-large bar has space for everyone to pull up a stool. The great room plan features great pool views through the sliding glass doors. The all kitchen cabinets keep everything looking light and bright and make the all stainless steel appliances stand out. The master bedroom features a slider to the pool and a walk-in closet.
Spend your vacation relaxing by the beach. All of this and much more are available for your vacation! Included: TV high-speed internet, utilities. Call today to book your Florida getaway. Cleaning fee $180.00 and tourist tax 12%, $500.00 booking fee (Refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have any available units?
110 RED CEDAR PARK has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have?
Some of 110 RED CEDAR PARK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 RED CEDAR PARK currently offering any rent specials?
110 RED CEDAR PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 RED CEDAR PARK pet-friendly?
No, 110 RED CEDAR PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK offer parking?
Yes, 110 RED CEDAR PARK offers parking.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 RED CEDAR PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have a pool?
Yes, 110 RED CEDAR PARK has a pool.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have accessible units?
No, 110 RED CEDAR PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 RED CEDAR PARK has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 RED CEDAR PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 RED CEDAR PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
