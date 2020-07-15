110 RED CEDAR PARK

Amenities

Seasonal/Short Term rental. Booked January 15- March 30, 2021. Season Off price $1950.00 monthly. Booked January-March 2020. Winter Season! Nice home with electric heated POOL, child-proof pool fencing (if need it), 99 holes of Golf available in this Golfing community! Come and see everything this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom pool home in Rotonda Lakes has to offer. You walk in and are met with a spacious, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors and a kitchen for entertaining. The extra-large bar has space for everyone to pull up a stool. The great room plan features great pool views through the sliding glass doors. The all kitchen cabinets keep everything looking light and bright and make the all stainless steel appliances stand out. The master bedroom features a slider to the pool and a walk-in closet.

Spend your vacation relaxing by the beach. All of this and much more are available for your vacation! Included: TV high-speed internet, utilities. Call today to book your Florida getaway. Cleaning fee $180.00 and tourist tax 12%, $500.00 booking fee (Refundable)