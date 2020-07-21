Rent Calculator
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
920 SPRING PARK STREET
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 SPRING PARK STREET
920 Spring Park Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 Spring Park Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with a detached garage is located across the street from the Spring Park Pool. Great location, great wrap around balcony this is a great opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have any available units?
920 SPRING PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have?
Some of 920 SPRING PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 920 SPRING PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
920 SPRING PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 SPRING PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 920 SPRING PARK STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 920 SPRING PARK STREET offers parking.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 SPRING PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 920 SPRING PARK STREET has a pool.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 920 SPRING PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 SPRING PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 SPRING PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 SPRING PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
