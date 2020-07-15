All apartments in Celebration
700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203

700 Siena Palm Drive · (407) 557-8929 ext. 1
Location

700 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
700 Siena Palm Dr., unit 203, Celebration, FL 34747 - A 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo overlooking the great view of the golf course of Celebration, very close to down town Celebration. Upgraded kitchen. Will go fast!!

(RLNE5891237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have any available units?
700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Siena Palm Drive Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
