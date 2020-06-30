Rent Calculator
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
675 CELEBRATION AVENUE
675 CELEBRATION AVENUE
675 Celebration Avenue
·
Location
675 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
parking
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
WONDERFUL DOWNTOWN 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO THAT HAS A GREAT VIEW OF OUR TOWN. 2ND FLOOR WITH AN ELEVATOR! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW BLINDS, NICE FRESH PAINT. A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
675 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
675 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
