Celebration, FL
651 CELEBRATION AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

651 CELEBRATION AVENUE

651 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

651 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
DON'T MISS THIS CHARMING CELEBRATION CONDO WITH AMAZING PORCH. LAMINATE FLOORS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARK, POOL, TENNIS AND EVENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
651 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
651 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
