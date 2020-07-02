Rent Calculator
Celebration, FL
/
611 FRONT STREET
611 FRONT STREET
611 Front Street
Location
611 Front Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful studio apartment located in downtown Celebration. Convenient to shops and restaurants. Wood floors throughout. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 FRONT STREET have any available units?
611 FRONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 611 FRONT STREET have?
Some of 611 FRONT STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
611 FRONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 611 FRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 611 FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 611 FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 611 FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 FRONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 611 FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 611 FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 611 FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 611 FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 FRONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 FRONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
