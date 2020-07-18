Rent Calculator
611 Campus St Apt 130
611 Campus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
611 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PERFECT LOCATION AT TOWN CENTER. COZY 2BR, 2BA CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR. ENJOY 1 BLOCK WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & CELEBRATION EVENTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have any available units?
611 Campus St Apt 130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
Is 611 Campus St Apt 130 currently offering any rent specials?
611 Campus St Apt 130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Campus St Apt 130 pet-friendly?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 offer parking?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not offer parking.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have a pool?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not have a pool.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have accessible units?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Campus St Apt 130 have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Campus St Apt 130 does not have units with air conditioning.
