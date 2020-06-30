600 Edwards St Unit 7104

CARLYLE FIRST FLOOR. GREAT LOCATION! 1 BEDROOM WITH A STUDY THAT CAN BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM. 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 8 FT. DOORS, ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. WATER IS INCLUDED. NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
