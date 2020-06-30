All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 600 Edwards St Unit 7104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
600 Edwards St Unit 7104
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

600 Edwards St Unit 7104

600 Edwards St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

600 Edwards St, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
CARLYLE FIRST FLOOR. GREAT LOCATION! 1 BEDROOM WITH A STUDY THAT CAN BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM. 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 8 FT. DOORS, ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. WATER IS INCLUDED. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have any available units?
600 Edwards St Unit 7104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have?
Some of 600 Edwards St Unit 7104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Edwards St Unit 7104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 offers parking.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have a pool?
No, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have accessible units?
No, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Edwards St Unit 7104 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida